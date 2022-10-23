The two peregrine falcon chicks are growing rapidly at Charles Sturt University with parents Diamond and Xavier both on feeding duty.
Dr Cilla Kinross runs the university's Falcon Cam Project and said the first chick Indigo was born on October 1 while the younger chick Rubus was born on October 5.
"We always have gender neutral names because I can never work out what sex they are until they actually fledge and sometimes not even then," Dr Kinross said.
"If the chick gets bigger than her father we know it's a female because the females are bigger but at this age it's actually quite hard to tell because the males tend to mature more quickly.
"It's actually a subtle difference, it's not as easy as you'd think."
Dr Kinross said they have been going very well and both appear to be healthy.
"Sometimes with birds of prey if you've got a big difference in age their can be sibling rivalry and they can peck each other and it's all rather unpleasant but peregrines are quite different, they cuddle up and they are just gorgeous," she said.
"When dinner time comes around there's a bit of healthy competition but they both get very well fed so it's not an issue."
However, she said when it comes to feeding, Xavier is not as good as other males giving the chicks feathers and chunks too big for them to swallow.
"Xavier tries to feed the eggs," Dr Kinross said.
"I'm not joking, I've seen him to to feed the eggs."
However, Dr Kinross said that once the chicks are four or five weeks old the male will "just chuck the prey in and the chicks will have to learn how to deal with it themselves".
"Before they leave the box they can usually pluck and eat a prey by themselves, so that once they've started catching prey they don't have to go to mother to have it plucked."
When it comes to diet, more Eastern Rosellas have been on the menu than usual but Dr Kinross isn't sure why.
Dr Kinross said the chick's progress is about halfway through and they should begin to fledge from November 12 on.
"People need to be very careful, if people want to come up and see the falcons they should contact me because if you are just wandering around she could attack you," Dr Kinross said.
"She doesn't like visitors around when the babies are out in the trees.
The third egg did not hatch but it's not known at this stage if it was unfertilised or if something went wrong.
"We've been going since 2008 and it does seem that as they get older they have fewer chicks," Dr Kinross said.
"What the actual biological reason for that I don't know, if could be the male is not as fertile so the eggs don't get fertilised as much, people blame the female but it could be the male.
"We don't know how old they are because, they arrived in 2015, and 16 but they could have already been older birds that just didn't have a territory, there's just no way of telling how old they were."
Dr Kinross said they would have been at least two or three years old so they would be "getting on a bit now".
"The average lifespan of a peregrine in the wild is only about six years but that's because they have lots of accidents and so on, if they get through the first year it's a bit more than that and we have heard that there is a peregrine somewhere in north America that is 18 and still having chicks, a female, and they know that because she was banded," she said.
"I'm not writing these off yet, they could still go for another four or five years but we might not have three or four chicks every year."
