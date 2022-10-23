Another vehicle was engulfed by fire in Orange on Sunday morning in the latest blaze following a string of suspected arson attacks.
Firefighters from Fire and Rescue Orange were called to the fire at Glenroi at 3.59am.
When they arrived at Edye Park off Kurim Avenue, a dual cab ute was already well alight.
The firefighters left the scene at 4.24am.
The rest of Saturday was reported to be quiet for the fire brigade.
Elsewhere, the NSW State Emergency Service is urgently reminding people not to drive through floodwater after volunteers rescued four people from flood water at Reids Flat near Cowra on Saturday night.
A NSW SES spokesman said about 10pm on Saturday, NSW SES flood rescue operators, Ambulance NSW and RFS responded to a report of a car caught in floodwaters.
"When on scene we worked together to perform a technical rescue for a vehicle that was pretty much completely all under water when we arrived," he said.
"We're asking the community to understand that this is why we're asking people not to drive through flood water and that you always check live traffic and the local council websites to find out road closures before you go through or when there's severe weather.
"Always drive to the conditions and never drive through floodwater.
"These aren't walk-out rescues, these are real rescues that are happening across the whole state and we really need to get the message out to everyone that driving through flood water isn't something that is just done because it's a quick way or you're getting held up, you are risking your life when you do so."
The spokesman said that during the rescue, a man from the vehicle was washed down stream a short way.
"It would have been frightening for him but we then got him from down there and his wife didn't know where he was but she was one of the people in the vehicle and we got them all back together in a very short amount of time," the spokesman said.
"All four were pulled out of the vehicle.
"Three people had been located off the vehicle and one had been washed downstream."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.