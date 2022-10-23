Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Orange firefighters called to car fire, NSW SES rescue four from flood water at Reids Flat

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 23 2022 - 5:00am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another vehicle was engulfed by fire in Orange on Sunday morning in the latest blaze following a string of suspected arson attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.