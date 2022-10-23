They are the youngest of the Orange Vipers contingent, but what they lack for in size, they more than make up for in heart.
The under 12s took down the Castlereagh Cougars 40-8 at Pride Park on Saturday, with coach Wayne Clarke all praise for his side.
"The main aim for these girls is developing that structure and just learning some basic patterns of going one way and then shifting it the other way," he said after the match.
"The girls do that really well and they listen really well. What we're practicing at training, they're putting it out there on the field."
The Vipers went into half-time up 20-4, following tries for Clancy Simmons, Mackenzie Thornburry-Ruddy and a double to Monique Vardanega.
"Monique, she's just a workhorse, she's playing lock for me and she goes all day," Clarke added.
"We've got our little spearhead in the halves, (Thornburry-Ruddy), she's just my little general out there. She leads the team around and does a great job. She is the smallest on the field but I think she is one of the toughest."
The second half was more of the same from the home side, with Georgie Adams and Darcey Biddle each scoring a try, while Zahli Millsteed bagging a double.
"Zahli actually played in the under 12 boys rep team, so I've coached her in Group 10 rep as well," Clarke said.
"She has played a lot of rep playing with the boys and plays really well."
The victory keeps the Vipers undefeated after four games, but for Clarke, it's all about developing skills.
"I go out there with the same rule and we call it the 'one blue line'. We want to work for each other and tackle and put the skills we work on in practice out into the field," he said.
"They're really starting to take those steps in defence. Attack still has a little work to do, but we just want to do the simple things really well."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.