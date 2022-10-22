Jayanna Dixon is a star in the making.
The five-eighth put in a performance for the ages as her under 14s Orange Vipers took down the Castlereagh Cougars 32-8 at Pride Park on Saturday.
Scoring three tries, Dixon ran the show from start to finish and caught the praise of team trainer Karissa Roberts after the match.
"She is a player who plays amazing week in and week out," she said.
"It doesn't matter what position she gets put into, she just plays amazing."
Despite the lop-sided score come full-time, the game was a close one come the mid-way break.
The Vipers were the first to get on the scoresheet, with Lucy Martin and Dixon each bagging four-pointers. But the Cougars capitalised on some wet weather and quickly got two tries of their own through Hannah Sando and Merlea Moss.
But Dixon ran in her second of the day to give the Vipers a 14-8 lead at half-time.
"They basically just had to play a shorter game," Roberts added.
"They had to have a completely different strategy. Because of the rain they couldn't do their long balls and things like that and they had to stick together."
The break served the Vipers well as second half tries to Tiana Purss, Martin and Dixon helped the home side run out 24 point victors.
"We always tell the girls that it has to be positivity out there," Roberts said.
"It's about playing for your jersey and your club, but it's also about playing for the chick next to you."
The victory put the Vipers on top of the ladder at the end of Saturday.
Their only loss this year came in round two against the Wiradjuri Goannas. The Vipers went down by two points on that occasion and Roberts said they have learnt a lot since then.
"They can always learn more from a loss than they can from a win," she said.
"So they sat down at training and went through what they could have done better, what they could have worked on and it was great to see the last two games they have come out and achieved those goals."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
