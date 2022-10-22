There were eight different try-scorers during Saturday's blow-out win as the under 16s Orange Vipers kept their perfect season alive.
It was a case of first versus last on Saturday, as the girls in blue and black played host to the Castlereagh Cougars at Pride Park.
The game began just as one would imagine, with the home side running in the first three tries through Georgie Barrett, Keeley Holmes and Paige Bohringer.
While the Cougars would get one back of their own, with Mikiala Thurston crossing the line, the Vipers would keep the pressure on and go into the half-time break up 26-4.
Things would only get better from there, with Freya Bryant, Millie Cunich, Ava Cole and Charli Hunter all running in tries during the game, with Annabel Harrison bagging a double.
Vipers coach Jayce Barrett said he was proud of the way his team kept the pressure on the whole game.
"They're a really competitive bunch of girls and they like to play footy. The way they train is how they play," he said.
"We're a team, not an individual. We don't play as individuals, we play as a team so it's good to see everyone having a go and scoring tries."
The victory means the Vipers are a perfect four from four on the season. What's arguably more impressive is the way in which they have done it, having scored 176 points and conceded just 30 so far.
"Just take each game as it comes really," Barrett added.
"We just focus on the week ahead and see how it goes. With injuries and other stuff, you don't know who is going to turn up on the day, so we just hope we get a full team every week and go from there."
As for Saturday's game, Barrett highlight a few players who stood out in particular.
"I thought our forwards laid a really good platform for our backs to have a bit of room and move," the coach said.
"I thought Millie Cunich had a really good game coming in from the wing, Annie Harrison played really well at the back, but a lot of the girls had good games out there and it showed."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
