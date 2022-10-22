Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange Vipers under 16s defeat Castlereagh Cougars at Pride Park

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 22 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were eight different try-scorers during Saturday's blow-out win as the under 16s Orange Vipers kept their perfect season alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.