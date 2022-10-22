A second-half double from Gracie Canham helped her Orange Vipers secure an upset victory over the weekend.
Taking on a previously undefeated Castlereagh Cougars side at Wade Park on Saturday, the under 18s found themselves in a back-and-forth affair right from the word go.
The Vipers went into the half-time break up 14-8, thanks to tries from Ainsley Holmes, Kara Yelland and Christine Sims.
But they weren't able to carry that momentum out of the break, with the Cougars scoring two quick tries through Rani Diggs and Jemma Naime to take a four point lead.
"There were some nerves," Vipers coach Martin Power admitted after the match.
But a roaring second-half spurt led by the forward pack would see the home side secure a 38-18 win.
"It's just about controlling the ball and keeping it tight," Power added.
"They did what we've been trying to do at training. They're only young as well, we've got 16s playing in the team regularly and a lot of them are only first year players."
The last time the two sides met was in round one, with the Cougars coming out 50-0 victors on that occasion.
While Canham did not suit up on that occasion, she felt a sigh of relief at the final whistle.
"When I was looking at the score (when they were winning) I was thinking 'oh no'." she said.
"Everyone was so nervous when we were in the sheds and I didn't know what to expect, but we played so hard as a team; it was great," she said.
As for the effort put forth by the forwards - with coach Power praising Yelland, Canham and Marley Cardwell in particular - it was all about keeping things simple.
"It's really important to keep running hard, especially one after another," Canham said.
"If you do that they'll get tired and it makes it easier for us; so just keep running super straight and hard at them. You're just trying to find a gap and sprint."
The win saw the Vipers leapfrog the Cougars in the standings.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
