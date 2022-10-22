Central Western Daily
Martin Power and Gracie Canham talk Orange Vipers under 18s win over Castlereagh Cougars

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 22 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:30am
Kara Yelland scored a try and put in a great performance as her under 18s Orange Vipers toppled the Castlereagh Cougars. Picture by Jude Keogh.

A second-half double from Gracie Canham helped her Orange Vipers secure an upset victory over the weekend.

