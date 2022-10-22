Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Kiara Sullivan and Tabua Tuinakauvadra talk Orange Vipers win over Castlereagh Cougars

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 22 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Sullivan put on a show-stopping performance and made sure she and the rest of her Vipers teammates played until the final whistle. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Whichever way you want to slice it, the Vipers forward pack ran the show at Pride Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.