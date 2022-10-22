Who among us hasn't looked at our backyard and dreaded having to get out the mower?
Well if you were among the thousands who attended the 2022 Australian National Field Days, you might just have noticed a tool that is making that grass-cutting task a whole lot easier.
Kelvin Tom from The Rural Centre was displaying - among other things - an automated electric lawnmower which was designed by Husqvarna.
"In 1993 they came out with a little machine that had a little solar panel on it," Mr Tom said.
"They've kept developing it from there. Husqvarna has all the runs on the board at the moment with the auto mowers, because they started the concept off."
One such mower was putting on a grass-cutting display on Friday, which utilised underground guide wires to help determine where it would mow.
But there was a new model on the market for which Mr Tom spoke about.
"There's five mowers in the range and there's new models coming and they're called EPOS (exact positioning operating system) machines where you don't need guide wires to keep them contained," he said.
"You can pinpoint the garden out and it will drive around on a GPS."
But that wasn't to say that the one keeping the Borenore showgrounds looking sharp wasn't worth spruiking.
"This mower here, you can be anywhere in the world on holidays and dial in on it to change the length of the grass its mowing, park it or change the schedule," Mr Tom added.
"Say if I wanted to change the setting height, I just go into settings and make that change.
"I can bring it up on the map and it will show me where it is, so if someone pinched it, you can go and get it back."
But, it won't come cheap, with the guide wire product displayed at the Field Days going for about $4300.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
