There's been emails since then, too, and on October 19, the day after council voted 9-3 in favour of the project - Frances Kinghorne, Jeff Whitton and Kevin Duffy voted against the design, all citing parking as their primary concern, while councillors Floyd, Mallard, Peterson, Evans, Greenhalgh, Mileto, McDonell, Power, and Mayor Hamling voted in favour of the plan - another email was received at 2.35pm stating stage one of the project would begin that day and that included the removal of trees.