Editorial | Forging on with FutureCity, but at the cost of the past

By Nick McGrath
October 22 2022 - 3:00pm
Chainsaws in the dead of night, councillors pounding the pavement for days, businesses launching petitions at the 11th hour and hordes of people venturing down to Lords Place to catch a glimpse of the action - council will be hoping the block between Summer and Kite streets is this busy when its much-maligned FutureCity upgrade of the area is complete.

