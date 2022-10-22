Chainsaws in the dead of night, councillors pounding the pavement for days, businesses launching petitions at the 11th hour and hordes of people venturing down to Lords Place to catch a glimpse of the action - council will be hoping the block between Summer and Kite streets is this busy when its much-maligned FutureCity upgrade of the area is complete.
The jury's still out on that one.
But what is for certain is the initial work that kicked off just hours after Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting has raised eyebrows of many who occupy that block of Lords Place.
The meeting was held. The vote was counted. The plan approved. Then work begun. And almost immediately, that work meant the trees were gone.
It didn't add up.
Mature trees that lined Lords Place were once a feature of the area, now just two remain from Crema heading south to StarChem on the corner of Kite Street. There's a few more mature trident maples down near the Commonwealth Bank. Another ornamental pear near the Canobolas Hotel remains, too.
Council's initial documentation sent to businesses along Lords Place - which includes the CWD - outline the potential for around 10 trees to be removed as a result of the FutureCity work. That email was sent in August.
It says the trees to be removed were either in "poor health, poorly positioned or were planted in such a way as to limit future growth or tree health".
That's somewhat understandable, given the age of the trees and street - things were done differently decades ago.
There's been emails since then, too, and on October 19, the day after council voted 9-3 in favour of the project - Frances Kinghorne, Jeff Whitton and Kevin Duffy voted against the design, all citing parking as their primary concern, while councillors Floyd, Mallard, Peterson, Evans, Greenhalgh, Mileto, McDonell, Power, and Mayor Hamling voted in favour of the plan - another email was received at 2.35pm stating stage one of the project would begin that day and that included the removal of trees.
Those on top of the process weren't alarmed about the potential for tree removal. But, even considering council's tight deadline to have the project completed, cutting trees down the next day seems an unusually speedy roll-out.
Why the haste? It didn't add up.
You'll find the majority of those who objected the quick-fire removal of the Lords Place flora are in favour of the FutureCity upgrade.
Making the area more pedestrian friendly and making the one-lane each way structure of the street more clearly identifiable will benefit the area, even if parking spaces are being reduced - which is another point of conjecture altogether.
However, the almost simultaneous nature of the voting process on Tuesday night and then work commencing also on Tuesday night was enough to cause plenty of angst among the community.
The work is underway now and Lords Place South will have a very new feel about it come early 2023 when the final pieces of the project are completed.
Here's hoping the new seating, parklets, shade structures and widened footpath is as busy then as it was this week.
