A consistent yoga habit and putting one foot in front of the other are the keys to Orange resident Mollie Young's longevity.
Mrs Young celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday (October 21) surrounded by family and friends at Unting Wontama aged care.
While she said the company of her close friends and two granddaughter Rachael and Gillian was 'very nice', the fanfare was a lot for the sprightly centurion.
She received a letter from the Governor-General David Hurley, one from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and another from Calare MP Andrew Gee.
"Thank goodness I don't turn 100 everyday," she said simply.
Mrs Young was born into a world still recovering from the horrors of the First World War. At age seven the New York Stock Market would crash, leading to the Great Depression.
Throughout her life she's seen four British monarchs (George V, Edward VIII, Elizabeth II and Charles III) and 26 Australian Prime Ministers.
But perhaps most staggeringly of all, the defending premiers at the time of her birth was the North Sydney Bears.
Rachael Young told the Daily her beloved grandmother had always been active in and around Orange since moving to the colour city in the 1950s.
"When she lived in Coronation Street it was just a dirt road," she said.
"I remember her telling me she used to go out and yell at the sheep to stop eating her garden.
"She's done yoga for a lots of year as well. I actually remember doing yoga in the living room with gran. I think that plays a part in reaching this age."
When asked for a piece of life advice, Mrs Young said it was important to stick to the basics, literally.
"Just put one foot in front of the other."
