After two years of constant rainfall battering his crops, Orange cherry farmer Luke Cantrill says his new covers are a 'gamechanger'.
Nashdale cherry operation Cantrill Organics has just received a $500,000 grant from the Woolworths Organic Growth Fund.
Mr Cantrill isn't wasting any time putting the money to use, purchasing an all-weather cover protection system from Germany designed to keep the elements at bay.
"It's a rain covering system, it has a unique ventilation system that takes all the humidity and heat out of the orchard and creates a microclimate, which is helpful for growing," he told the Daily.
Orchardists in the region have suffered from the prolonged deluge, whether from hail damaging fruit or fungal disease thriving in the humidity.
"The last two years have been a bit of a disaster in terms of the rain affecting the crops."- Luke Cantrill
Mr Cantrill said the Woolworths fund had helped the business bypass years of just hoping for bumper crops.
"That's why this is an absolute gamechanger for us. To be able to protect the crop and ensure that we have something to sell each year.
"It's any cherry grower's dream to be able to put up rain covers. Usually you hope to string two or three good years together before you are able to afford that kind of capital expenditure.
"We're running a bit late this year, we're just coming out of blossoming. The cold weather, rain and lack of sunlight does slow that process down and has created a later season.
"The microclimate will definitely help with production."
Woolworths Central West Group Manager Amanda Wooloch said the company had seen an uptick in demand for organic produce.
"We're proud to be backing tomorrow's organics industry today with future-focused Australian farmers like the Cantrills," she said.
"We've seen a steady increase in demand for organics over the last five years, as customers become more interested in where their food comes from and how it's grown.
"Building on our long term relationship with Cantrill Organics, we're excited to see what this latest grant will unlock for the future of their farm, and how together we can bring more great organic Central West cherries to Australian customers."
