Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

2022 Forbes floods: Prime Minister, Premier hear of flood's many impacts

Updated October 21 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The floods and ongoing wet weather are hurting regional communities along the Lachlan River in many ways, national and NSW leaders have been told on a visit to the flood ravaged Forbes this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.