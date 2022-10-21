Is the NRL ready for a Molong invasion?
If it's not, then it needs to be.
With Cabonne locals Lily Bone and Bailey Peschka preparing for moves to the city to continue their rugby league journey, there's going to be a significant Molong presence in the coming years. Not to mention Lily Martin, who had her first year with the Bulls this season and was selected in both the Canberra Raiders and St George Dragons Tarsha Gale squads.
So if those three ever struggle with the adjustment of living in the country to the city, the words of Molong hero Cody Ramsey should ring true.
"Once you move home you'll miss it and all your friends, but I've noticed every time I come back to my home town, everything is still the same, nothing changes, only you're in a different place," the Dragons fullback said.
"If you do choose to go home or football doesn't work out, everything will still be the same, you're not going to risk anything moving up here to better yourself in life.
"I still to this day come home and everything I do is the same.
"Welfare officers play a huge role (too), they do a lot for you, they can get you jobs and check up on you regularly. The ones at the Dragons are really good to me if I need anything - you'll have a lot of ups and downs, you'll miss home, so if you need to go see someone they're always there and contactable."
It's sage advice from the established Dragons regular, who had to make the massive adjustment when moving to Sans Souci at the end of 2017 as an 18-year-old.
The boy from Molong was chasing a dream.
Like Bone, Peschka and Martin, he started out in humble beginnings - playing for a number of local clubs like Cabonne, Manildra and Orange CYMS - but has forged his own way to a successful career that's promising big things.
This year Ramsey was able to return to where it all began, running water for Cabonne United in their under 17s League Tag and under 16s grand finals.
It was a day he cherished after many years away from the 'Roos.
"The last time I watched a Cabonne game was probably since I was 12 or 13 years old," he said.
"It usually conflicts with football but I had an opportunity since they made the finals. It was a heaps good experience - I just expected to help out a bit but they let me run water and I probably had more fun that they did."
Ramsey was able to watch on as Peschka almost delivered victory for Cabonne, but it wasn't to be with Redbend winning by two points.
The two continue to keep in touch as the 16-year-old prepares for the inevitable move.
Peschka, currently an apprentice tiler, will move up to Wollongong looking for similar employment. Ramsey was in a similar boat for his sea change, one year into a plumbing apprenticeship. During that initial move he split his time between working in the city for his uncle and playing under 18s for St George. The perseverance paid off when he made it into the under 20s system and secured a train and trial contract.
But it's not only the environment that you have to adjust to - it's the little intricacies that come with rugby league.
"I wouldn't say the physicality is a lot different, in the country every single person wants to smash you, but when you come through the systems here you get taught techniques and how to tackle people because in theory you want to slow the play the ball down," Ramsey said.
"I find I don't get smashed as much here, but I get held down a lot longer which makes it harder for our team to get a roll on so it was more technical when I moved up here.
"That's a big thing for him (Peschka), leaning the technicalities and tackling."
Ramsey admitted even he's still coming to terms with the changes in defence.
"I do get smashed a lot in football because I'm versing big blokes - it's ridiculous the amount (sizes) jump up, I don't know how anyone can ever prepare for it," he said.
"What I have to learn and get better at is running in between people instead of running at them, that's where I get monstered the most. Bailey will learn quick and that's all he'll need to learn, coaches won't look at how big you are, it's about how slow your play the ball is and defensively how well you can slow the play the ball down.
"Cameron McInnes is one person who is so good at winning tackles and playing the ball fast. He gets his team on a roll and lets the halves play."
After the Dragons season ended, Ramsey spent a week at home, and a week in Cairns fishing and hunting with his brother. The hard-working fullback is now feeling refreshed and ready to improve his side's fortunes next season.
With that in mind, Ramsey has goals for next season that'll put him in good stead to win the physical battle as he looks to lock down the number one jersey.
"I want to get bigger and stronger, that's a big goal for me in the off season," he said.
"I also want to get a better skill set - you see a lot of fullbacks nowadays they grubber and do things like that and I don't trust myself doing things like that just yet so I would like to get all that under my belt and soak in all the coaches knowledge so I can learn."
