Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Cody Ramsey reflects on 2022 year and sets his goals for the upcoming NRL season

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Ramsey will hope to lock down the fullback spot for St George Illawarra next season. Picture by Adam McLean

Is the NRL ready for a Molong invasion?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.