On July 28, 2022, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution which states access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a universal human right.
Considering that our planet is currently confronting crises in the shape of climate change, terrifying extinction rates and massive global pollution, this declaration is long overdue.
Hopefully, its adoption will be a catalyst for change on all three environmental challenges.
Un Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the resolution as a landmark development, noting that it will help reduce environmental injustices, close protection gaps and empower people, especially those in vulnerable situations, including environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women and indigenous peoples.
It also has the potential to accelerate the implementation of member states' environmental and human rights obligations and commitments.
UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Anderson said full implementation of the right will "provide a more predictable and consistent global regulatory environment for business and protect those who defend nature".
If introduced into Australian law, it would give people a legal avenue to challenge public authorities for failing to properly consider or act consistently with the right.
It would also give courts the power to declare laws incompatible with the right.
This is not an environmental panacea, but legal recognition of the right could open new avenues for improving environmental protection and challenge decisions that threaten the environment.
The Federal Court recently found the Australian government did not owe a duty of care to Australian children to protect them from climate change.
If the right to a healthy environment had been available, it is possible that there would be a different verdict.
Unfortunately, while most countries have already recognised the right to a healthy environment, Australia is yet to officially do so.
Although Australia voted in favour of the declaration, the government hasn't released an official statement in response.
If Australia fails to implement the right under domestic law, it will be once again thrust under the international spotlight as an environmental pariah.
Our status in this regard has been the result of our appalling State of the Environment report and our history of climate change inaction.
Our new Federal government has made a welcome commitment to action on the environment.
It needs to demonstrate this commitment by recognising the UN resolution under the law.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.