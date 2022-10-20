Central Western Daily

Earth first | We all have a right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment

By Nick King
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:59pm
Cook Park presents the people of Orange with an ideal spot to get out and about in nature. Picture by Carla Freedman

On July 28, 2022, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution which states access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a universal human right.

