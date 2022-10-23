Transforming agriculture, advanced technology is fast-paving the way for farmers to drastically improve the way they work on the land.
It's also why the experts at New Holland were at this year's Australian National Field Days premiering a new intelligence, a first for the company.
Spreading the word on how it plays a crucial role in the future of farming, the combo of new technology and machinery is taking ag-production and management to another level of efficiency.
"If you look at the way machines were operating even from just five years ago to now, the comparisons are huge," New Holland's marketing manager, Richie Shawl said.
"The guidance side of intelligence is crucial for farmers as we move more toward automation and sustainability, which is the direction we're going in; connectivity and machinery has become a big thing for us as a company."
Tractors with PLMi, or Precision Land Management Intelligence, is essentially machinery that's constantly relaying important information and data directly back to farm managers.
With this tractor intelligence, it allows people to see where their machines and drivers are at all times, how effectively they're operating, and what they're gaining in terms of output.
"It's invaluable for farm management, especially with coordinating machines to work more effectively as a team," Mr Shawl said.
"For example, we had four combines at a property all running in sync, row by row, so it's all benefitting the farmer's bottom line at the end of the day, as it improves the actual yield and output is a lot higher.
New Holland's latest PLMi in some of its tractors also allows people to digitally track performance and driving efficacy, resulting in even greater productivity where machines are said to "operate a lot longer" nowadays.
Customers are changing equipment in a shorter amount of time with advancement upgrades being quite frequent, which the company has also taken into consideration, Mr Shawl said.
"We want farmers to get more out of their machines by improving cost-effectiveness as well, which further feeds into how this intelligence is promoting more uptime in the field during those harvesting seasons," he said.
"That data provides farmers with information on things like how long the machine is running, at what speed it's travelling, how fuel consumption is tracking, and so on.
"All of this reduces cost impacts to a farmer, while also improving input of knowledge that's tailored to their land."
Simulator demonstrations at the ANFD included how IntelliView 12 display works, where New Holland also showcased is sub-compact tractor, the Boomer 25C, at the Borenore exhibition.
Other high-performance machines were on-display, which included the TT3.50, Pro-Belt Premier Round Baler, and the T8.410 with PLMi.
"There's a whole range of different features across our fleet which allows the machines to connect to other implements, so they're built for purpose," Mr Shawl said.
"Machines are all specific for varying needs as well, so there's options for lifestyle farmers for example, where they don't need anything big or over the top, and then you've got that bigger range to cover corporate farmers, who are running larger-scale operations like harvesting wheat, barley, canola or grain."
For more information on the full range New Holland's tractors, combines and balers, including K-Line Ag equipment, head online to the New Holland website.
Dealers for the Orange area are locally-based companies On-Trac Ag, and the AEH Group.
