It all started with a sourdough between friends, now Em Reynolds' delicious baked goods are in-demand right across the region.
Showcasing her products in the Cabonne Shed at this year's Australian National Field Days, 'The Flour Millers Wife' was a brand that essentially launched without warning back in 2019.
"It wasn't something where I'd said 'okay, I'm going to set out to run my own baking business', but it just got busier and busier, and it's really evolved now," Mrs Reynolds said.
"And I'm also not very good at saying 'no', especially when it comes to baking."
Long-inspired by her "Granny" and mum's best-kept baking secrets, the venture started as a "couple of loaves" up for sale in Borenore, and at Manildra Craft Cottage.
After going live with her homemade bread, it wasn't long after some public exposure had Em Reynolds as a household name.
"I'd just make my sourdough and give it to friends and they'd give it to their friends, because I've always loved to bake and share that with people, even when I was working and pre-kids," she said.
"After selling a couple of loaves a week, I was just putting some pictures up online of biscuits that I'd made, and Sophie [Jones], the previous owner of Hillside Harvest, said 'oh hey, they look really nice, can we have some of those for the shop, too?'
The sprinkle yo yo biscuits, that's my Granny's recipe, and I use her press to make them.- Em Reynolds on her family-inspired baking
"So, it just kept growing from there and from the power of Instagram, and people kept reaching out.
"And it's gotten to a point where I'm pretty much at-capacity with what I've got, because it's a bit of a mammoth job for one person."
With her at-home baking days set for Monday and Tuesday each week, the end of Mrs Reynolds weeks shift focus to her three children, with her youngest still in pre-school.
While she's still unsure about extending in the future, The Flour Millers Wife stocks the shelves at a whole handful of locally-based hubs already, adding extra colours and flavours to the homemade products list across the region.
Borenore's Hillside Harvest, Orange-based Gather at The Sonic and Groundstone Café, Molong's Lime & Stone café, and Carcoar's Tomolly boutique are those five, and her country-based recipes have also stretched far beyond the original word-of-mouth dough.
Her baked good range now extends to classics like honey jumbles, sprinkle yo yo biscuits, chocolate chip cookies, and seasonal macarons.
"The sprinkle yo yo biscuits, that's my Granny's recipe and I use her press to make them, and the chocolate chips are my mum's recipe; she used to make them for us when we were at school," Mrs Reynolds said.
"The white chocolate and cranberry biscuits is my own random recipe, and the little gems are kind of Kingston-inspired, which are pretty much an Anzac biscuit joined with chocolate.
"Honey jumbles, they're my newest ones and everyone seems to really love those, because they've got that childhood nostalgia happening for a lot of people."
While the one-woman army revealed she can be "a bit particular" with her baking process, Mrs Reynolds' 11-year-old daughter will sporadically jump in as mum's offsider, helping with packaging at the ANFD on Thursday, by cutting ribbon and sealing bags.
With bigger events, such as catering for The Huddle event with 700 macarons this year, the "beautiful community of Manildra" came together to help the lead baker, filling boxes with tiny cakes by the hundreds.
Though, it really is a solo process that Mrs Reynolds cherishes, who said her time spent in the kitchen baking, is her own peaceful outlet.
"It's really my quiet time, because obviously everyone's either at work or school when I bake, and love listening to podcasts when I do it," she said.
"And a lot of it's really repetitive, everything's hand-rolled and then hand-diced individually, so I really love getting in the zone.
"It's just nice to have that downtime to myself, because I really love baking and it's where I get to be in that quiet space, mentally; where everything kind of just slows down."
