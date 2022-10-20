While the result wasn't what they wanted, Centrals have already won the competition for most heart-warming moment in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC).
At 8/65 in its match against St Pat's, Centrals were in plenty of trouble.
But stepping onto the field was Jack Judge, ready to partner his dad Graeme and add some respectability to the score.
The two combined for the side's highest partnership of the match with 27-runs before Jack was dismissed by Brad Broes.
With the weekend being the first time they've have batted together, the younger Judge said the fact it happened in the top grade made it even better.
"Dad was pretty happy, it was a great experience. To do it in first grade as well (was an added bonus), it's probably the best place you can do it," he said.
Along with the satisfaction of playing alongside his father, October 15 was also Judge's first grade debut.
A washout the weekend before meant the bowler had to wait around for his debut but the suspense kept him keen.
"I was pretty happy, it was really exciting," he said.
"Once I knew it was on and it wasn't going to get washed out, I wasn't really nervous, I just prepared like any other game."
With Judge coming through the juniors at Centrals, the plan for him now is to nail down a first grade spot and he knows exactly how to go about that.
"My goal is to bowl consistent, stay in the squad and perform in first grade as well as representative cricket," he said.
"In first grade it's a different game to seconds and thirds, the main thing is consistency. The batsman are more experienced and hit the ball harder but if you bowl tight and consistent you won't go for as many runs, the chances will come and if you work out a batsman you'll start taking wickets."
Judge will also be looking to do it alongside Kaiden Cole, another promising Centrals junior.
"We played all of juniors together last year and a bit of seniors," he said.
"I'm hoping he can get a call up and push into the team, it'd be good to play alongside him, he's one of my good mates."
And while Judge is looking to perform with the ball over the bat, he's hoping he might be able to one up his father in one area.
"I'm hoping to hopefully score more runs (than him)," he laughed.
"He's more of a batsman and I'm a bowler, but hopefully I can get him."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
