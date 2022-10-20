Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Centrals Cricket Club's father-son duo Jack and Graeme Judge

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centrals first grade's father-son duo Jack and Graeme Judge. Picture supplied

While the result wasn't what they wanted, Centrals have already won the competition for most heart-warming moment in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.