Growing up on properties in Forest Reefs and Canowindra, Melissa Bonnici's obsession with obstacle courses was born.
Whether it was in the shearing shed or out in the paddock, challenges presented themselves, and they were overcome.
Much of the inspiration for this came from watching television shows like It's A Knockout and Gladiator.
But it wasn't until 10 years ago when Bonnici put all the farm activities into practice.
"The very first mud run I did was actually just a group of mums having a day out," she said.
"I was living out my childhood as an adult."
After competing in mud runs at Dubbo, Oberon, Picton, Port Stephens and Sydney - Bonnici's career will go to the next level when she travels to Sparta, Greece, for the Spartan Trifecta World Championships.
Departing on October 31, Bonnici can hardly contain her excitement to not only compete but also travel to Greece for the first time.
"I am keen, especially with the way things have been the last few years, we hadn't been able to compete in Australia so to do it overseas is exciting," she said.
To qualify for the trifecta event, Bonnici had to complete a trifecta herself in the calendar year.
The World Championships will involve sprint, super and beast races with the trio of events spilt over a grueling three days of competition.
The sprint is relatively easy trail running with 20 obstacles, held on off-road terrain featuring water and mud. The Super is run over 10 kilometres with obstacles specific to the race while the Beast is 21km with 30 obstacles.
Bonnici is anticipating a tough introduction to her first international event.
"It'll be very competitive and very hard," she said.
"I run Mount Canobolas quite often and my training grounds are pinnacle steps and Towac but it's still not enough compared to what the terrain will be like there."
With her mother travelling to Sparta as well, Bonnici will have a great support system with her, ready to see her take on the world.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
