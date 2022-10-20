Central Western Daily
Hydrogen haircuts and a hemp haven, Australian National Field Days gives visitors a glimpse into future of Central West

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 20 2022 - 5:30pm
Haircuts with hydrogen fuel cells and fields of hemp being grown by Central West farmers were just two ways visitors to the Australian National Field Days caught a glimpse into the future.

