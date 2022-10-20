Haircuts with hydrogen fuel cells and fields of hemp being grown by Central West farmers were just two ways visitors to the Australian National Field Days caught a glimpse into the future.
The three-day agricultural festival returned with a bang on Thursday (October 20) and despite the muggy and muddy conditions, people came from far and wide to Borenore.
There were plenty of tractors, drones and local produce on display while the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) set up to offer people haircuts.
That's not a typo, you read that correctly. Haircuts.
The set-up appeared like a regular barbershop except for the large hydrogen fuel cells powering the clippers and blow-dryers.
DPI energy research officer John O'Connor said it was a great way to get people talking about renewable energy.
"We're doing hydrogen powered haircuts to start conversations about the future of energy and its possibilities," he told the Daily.
"The hydrogen fuel cell creates energy for the unit. It's a carbon-free technology that we have some control over because all you need are solar panels and water to make the hydrogen.
"That way you're not waiting on a boat to come in with fuel. You can use the technology to power just about everything - cars, trucks, buses. There's lot's you can do with it."
While he conceded the barbershop wouldn't be feasible for many years, Mr O'Connor said the security that came with renewables was more important than ever during a global energy crisis.
"It's a long time away realistically," he explained.
"It's not a practical solution [yet], it's about creating a conversation. You hear a lot about fuel cells but this is the first time most people have seen one.
"It can do magic things. People point out the inefficiencies but you also have to weigh up against fuel security issues. We have not got control at the minute, this gives you control."
A vision of the future was also on display over in the feature exhibitor shed with the Catherine Cowan from the Australian Industrial Hemp Alliance spruiking the crop as a Central West staple in the years to come.
"We're the feature exhibit because of the commitment from the Australian National Field Days to support farmers in the district," she said.
"They recognised a couple of years ago that hemp could actually be really worthwhile for farmers in the district and invited us to be the feature exhibit.
"Our focus is really on education for famers and providing as much networking and sharing of information as we can."
Industrial hemp can be used as a material for buildings as well as clothing, among other things.
Ms Cowan said the crop provided soil enrichment benefits and the alliance hoped to build on the existing producers in the region.
"Hemp is attractive because it provides a fantastic rotation crop," she revealed.
"Growing hemp for whatever reason and then ploughing the roots back into the soil adds nitrogen. The worst case scenario is that you end up with an improved soil. It's a great way to add value to your land.
"There are some farmers out here already growing and we've had a lot of interest. Lots of farmers are looking for an opportunity to grow for themselves or for building companies who are looking for more.
"Up until recently we were importing most of it."
The field days continues on Friday and Saturday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.