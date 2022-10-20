Small homes with big potential.
That's how many view the Tiny House phenomenon, as the rise of cost of living pressures continue to squeeze families in regional NSW.
It's also why those in the know believe now is the ideal time to grab hold of that potential, with Orange-based tiny house manufacturer, Tiny Build has exhibiting at this year's Australian National Field Days, October 20 to 22.
Tiny Build's Kristin Sherlock says people owning the small-scale homes is more of a want than a need right now, there's a good chance that could all shift in the very near future.
"Living in one does take some adjusting at first, but in terms of less cleaning, lowering your environmental footprint and actually utilising the full space you live in; they're all becoming really attractive points," Ms Sherlock said.
"There are obviously stipulations and different rules under legislation, but it's a surprisingly less complex process than a lot of people might expect."
While droves of people continue to cop the brunt of the housing market, or struggle to break into it altogether, owning a tiny house may also "be the answer" to much more.
With "price point and movability" strong contenders of attraction, Ms Sherlock says she's hearing from an increase of people who are seriously considering owning one as being the most viable living option.
Part of this includes consistent enquiries about "whacking one on the land" she said, where the mobile accommodation can provide a temporary home, extra space for young people, or even open the door to another revenue stream.
"It's not a permanent structure on the site, because they're all built on trailers which means they're moveable dwellings, so you can actually live in it while renovating, building, or have it as a separate living arrangement for teenagers to have their own space," Ms Sherlock said.
"You can also Airbnb the space afterwards or buy a tiny house solely for that reason, which a lot more people are also doing an extra source of income."
Given new rules coming into play in December in support of boosting agritourism, Ms Sherlock's message is that it's time for people in the agricultural and tourism industries to "gear up" with a tiny house, particularly in light of the new 'farm gate premises' term.
A NSW government incentive, the aim of its introduction is to harness financial opportunities where more visitors are making their way to regional settings; where they're wanting to interact with produce from the farm, different café experiences, fruit picking, sales, tastings, and invest in unique workshops.
"Our builds are ideal for farm stays, vineyard and rural accommodation even in the most remote locations and they're also perfect spaces for a retail business, home office or studio on wheels," Ms Sherlock said.
"So, this is a unique opportunity, and those interested in getting involved in agritourism should gear up to take advantage now.
"[There's also] no council DA approval required, and our fast production and delivery time will have any agritourism business up and running in no time."
The timeframe from start to finish for a Tiny Build home, Ms Sherlock said can be ready on a site within 12-weeks.
There's also off-grid options, with all homes coming "decked out" with fixtures and fittings, which means only furnishing is required thereafter.
"If you have property and you don't want to wait the 12-to-18 months for the building industry, our fast turnarounds are also another very attractive factor as well," she said.
"And if you bought a bit of land and threw a tiny house build on it for the extra income, it's a minuscule amount compared to what you paid for the land to start with; and for what it can give you back in return."
The Tiny Build crew are at the Australian National Field Days at the C24 site in Borenore from Thursday to Saturday, October 22.
For more information on tiny house dimensions, appearance and pricing, head online to the Tiny Build website.
