Pest control is proving to be one of the more popular exhibits at the 2022 Australian National Field Days at Borenore.
The three-day agricultural showpiece returned on Thursday (October 20) for the first time since 2019 with exhibitors from far and wide making the trek.
Located among the heavy machinery was Animal Control Technologies Australia (ACTA), who were fielding questions from anxious landowners.
Sales representative Tony Christian, who travelled from Tamworth, said prolonged rainfall had seen numbers of feral animals explode across the country.
"In the past 18 months the pig numbers have lifted, fox numbers are exploding so we're out here flying the flag," he told the Daily.
"We work closely with Local Land Services.
"It's a huge problem around the state. I was in Ingham (Queensland) a few months ago through to Western Australia three weeks ago. There are pigs everywhere.
"There is an uptick in demand so my focus has been on field day and promoting our product."
The subject of feral animals, particularly pigs and cats, has been front and centre across the Central West with aerial shooting operations carried out.
Fear of disease, including foot and mouth, also has farmers on edge.
Wet conditions create ideal breeding conditions for feral species such as pigs, deer, dogs, cats, goats and foxes.
Mr Christian said ACTA's new feral pig poison, HOGGONE, had proven particularly popular.
"HOGGONE is a product that isn't required to go through Local Land Services," he explained.
"You can actually buy it through retail outlets. There's no special licensing requirements.
"A lot of people are saying that they're seeing more foxes, pigs and even cats. One bloke said he'd never seen pigs on his property before and now he's got them so what does he do?
"That's part of the conversation that we're having here."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
