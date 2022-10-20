Timed parking has returned to Ophir car park as Lords Place construction work gets underway.
Just 36 spaces on the site's perimeter are subject to the limit, applying between 8.30am to 6pm. All spots remain free.
The ruling is effective immediately. Orange City Council says warnings instead of fines will be issued during a transition period.
The Ophir car park is approximately 11,000 square metres and comprises about 220 spaces in its current layout.
Council staff propose a multi-storey lot on the site to alleviate concerns about the loss of 23 parking spaces at Lords Place.
The development would see Ophir car park handed to a developer without charge, on the condition additional levels are built.
Permission to go to market with proposals will be put to a council vote early next month, staff reported Tuesday.
