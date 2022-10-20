A miniature Woolworths has opened in Orange with a second store planned for 2023.
Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions provide disability and diversity recruitment services and its Byng Street building will now double as a shopping centre, with the goal to provide young people an opportunity to learn and develop skills.
The store opened on Thursday, with Tim Harvey and Dylan Byrne - who utilise Omnia's services - getting their first opportunity to serve on the checkout.
"I've found it pretty good," Tim said.
"My favourite part has been that we're doing it and not just reading a piece of paper. We actually get to do it and do it really well."
Omnia Fresh Food replicates all aspects of a Woolworths supermarket, including baskets for food, shelving for groceries, ticketing, signage, and uniforms. At check out, grocery items are scanned, offering those wanting to take up the task an opportunity to build on skills such as customer service and money handling.
Dylan's mother, Alison Byrne, was at the store opening and was delighted to see her son given the chance to shine.
"I'm very proud and very encouraged by it," she said of the program.
"It's amazing that they have this opportunity and support. Those are very important things to have."
Dylan is currently attending Tafe in Bathurst where he is studying graphic design. Ms Byrne said Omnia has helped Dylan with his studies.
"Omnia has been fantastic in helping Dylan to transition into adulthood and employment," she added.
"It's hard to know how Dylan feels about it all, he doesn't talk much, but to see him still here and not running away is great."
The pair of boys served more than a dozen customers between them on Thursday.
Woolworths' head of technology - enterprise operations, Sarah Corey, said the opportunities for these young adults who took part in the program were "limitless."
"The products we put in there are real, the registers are real, the shelving is real. We provide uniforms to provide that sense of pride of putting on your hat, apron and badge to go to work," she said.
"What we intend the students to get from the program are those real-life numeracy experiences, literacy experiences and communication skills that come with this. It's that desire which sets these students up for future employment."
Ms Corey also revealed that Anson Street School - which provides support for students with moderate to high learning and support needs - would also be doubling up as a mini Woolworth from next year.
"They've got a little bit of building work they need to get done and then we'll be opening it in the first half of next year and we're really excited to bring it to a public school in Orange to compliment Omnia," she added.
"For us, there's 110 students at Anson Street School and we see all of them going through the program and then transitioning here at Omnia if they choose to."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.