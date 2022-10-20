Orange art students shone at the prestigious Noel Chettle Memorial Art Prize as the exhibition travelled to the colour city for the first time.
The bi-annual awards were held at Orange TAFE on Wednesday evening (October 19). Spanish student Christina Mates Ruiz took out first prize and revealed her art journey began with a simple case of the chicken pox.
Three Orange students had works selected for the exhibition, which showcases the best work of TAFE artists across the state.
Head teacher Ruth Stone said it was a thrill to showcase the art program at Orange after it experienced its fair share of setbacks.
"It's about growing our profile as a unique art school in the Central West and one that has strong affiliations with other art schools around the state," she told the Daily.
"This is the first time we've been able to bring the competition here and the first time it's been run for a couple of years because of COVID.
"It's really exciting to be able to bring artwork from across the state and see what's coming from other colleges.
"We're creative people so we got very flexible. I had to deliver painting classes online from my studio.
"We were able to create an art community when everyone was isolated and it was actually a very productive space."
Orange student Alice le Guillou said her work had been inspired by the pandemic and had chosen to stay in the area to pursue her art career.
"I was encouraged to enter by my teacher and I thought why not," she said.
"I had a work that I'd previously worked on back in March from a life model drawing class and it was about exploring COVID and how artists have found different options to approach life drawing.
"I've always been artistic, so are my parents. I left school early to pursue art. TAFE was local and I'm really big on supporting local artists and learning from this environment."
First prize went to international student Ms Ruiz, who studies at Hunter Street TAFE.
She said her art journey began with one of the most common childhood illness.
"It was my first win," she said of the award.
"Honestly I first stared to draw and paint when I got chicken pox. My doctor told my mum to start me drawing so I didn't scratch.
"It's quite therapeutic!"
Western TAFE Director Andrew Crowley took great joy in presenting on the night saying he was 'proud' of the art school's work.
He also insisted on selecting a director's award for a print by Kingscliff student Glen Sumpster he said immediately grabbed a hold of him.
"I reckoned we should put our hand up and bring the awards west of the mountains," he said.
"I chose this work because he looks like he has a lot of joy but also pain. He could have had the bins taken or he could have had his partner leave.
"There is such a range of emotion in the eyes."
The other two orange students selected for the exhibit were Jared Gunning and Frances Bull.
