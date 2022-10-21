I love a submerged country;
A land of hail and rain;
A land of mould and mildew;
And harvests down the drain;
I love the sound of thunder and mud up to your knee;
The bang and flash of lightning;
The wide wet land for me.
A nod, but no apologies to Dorothea McKellar
Typical of our council. They seek community opinion to something then do what they like.
It is gratifying to hear multiple voices speaking out about their opposition to foreign-owned company ATCO's planned pumped hydro at Yetholme.
ANU's Professor Andrew Blakers' blue sky thinking (no limits, no judgement, and no consequences) mentions Yetholme in a list of 5000 possible pumped hydro plants in NSW.
Blakers stated that the ANU study found so many good potential sites that only the best 0.1 per cent need to be chosen, so 'we can afford to be choosy'.
Yetholme was way down the list.
Blakers recently stated that the initial water taken from the Fish River "will remain in the system for the next 50 to 100 years, going up and downhill several hundred times a year".
This is more blue sky thinking.
ATCO's own Scoping Report (page 41) states that the initial fill of 3.3 gigalitres (three billion, three hundred million litres) is a fraction of the water required.
They estimate that 200 megalitres will be used every year of construction (three-plus years), plus an additional 400 megalitres every year thereafter (50 to 100 years) to replace water lost through evaporation and seepage.
Technology is advancing rapidly, and ATCO's project will be an obsolete environmental disaster within a decade.
For example, a study led by Doctor Gang Kevin Li, senior lecturer in chemical engineering at Melbourne University, has created a solar-powered device that produces green hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air.
Better, greener solutions are coming.
This International White Cane Day, Guide Dogs Australia's 'Look up. Listen Up. Let me be.' campaign is urging the community to be more aware of how they might be obstructing people with low vision or blindness, with the aim of making our streets safer and more accessible for all.
This means looking up from phones and turning the volume down or off, with 3 in 4 Guide Dogs Clients saying distractions from mobiles or headphones are the main cause of obstructions to their path.
Bikes and scooters being ridden on pavements are also a concern, as this can leave more vulnerable members of our community at risk of physical harm.
White cane use is skilled and concentrated work, and members of this community devote time to learning that skill to maintain their independence and quality of life. It's important that work isn't obstructed, especially since these incidents leave white cane users feeling anxious, frustrated and unsafe.
Most members of the public are trying to do the right thing, but that should stop short of touching a person or their cane without asking - something a third of Clients have experienced.
In short, simply leveling-up your awareness is the one thing you can do to create a safer environment for everybody.
For more information, visit www.guidedogs.com.au
As floodwater starts to subside across regional Victoria, the extent of damage to the state's roads is slowly being revealed, with costs of fixing these roads estimated to be 'huge'.
We already know that these floods are exacerbated by the warming climate.
Are Australians content to continue paying for the ever-increasing costs of climate change, when these changes are fuelled by the fossil fuel industry who yet pay nothing?
