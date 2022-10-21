The work of a secretary can often go unnoticed; a lot of paperwork, behind the scenes efforts and long nights trying to get everything just right.
But while the acknowledgement at times can be less than deserved, the impact they have is immeasurable.
That is certainly the case for Robyn Churchland, who has been an enduring presence at not just one, but two organisations since moving to Orange 28 years ago.
The first is through her work as a paralegal at Messenger and Messenger.
Mrs Churchland began working at the law firm 25 years ago and has certainly noticed some changes since then.
"The work is interesting but it's definitely changed since I first started out in the legal industry," she said.
"Once upon a time you used to go to the cupboard, get out your forms and put the carbon paper in the typewriter and type it out, then you'd walk down to the courthouse and file it. Now it's all electronic, so very different."
Dealing mainly with matters of wills and estates Mrs Churchland noted that those same technological advances have even changed the more personal parts of her work.
"You form a relationship with your clients, so you've got that aspect of it," she said.
"It is a bit different now because being in this technical age, there's a lot more phone calls, emails and ways to communicate."
Despite working at the same place for 25 years, Mrs Churchland hasn't considered a career swap or change of scenery.
"I've always been pretty content doing what I'm doing. I'm pretty boring," she added."
That same commitment has also rung true during her near two decades as a member of Orange Waratahs Football Club.
Mrs Churchland's children have played the sport for an long as she remember. It wasn't long after Mrs Churchland's daughter Kira joined the sky blues that she decided to jump on board as more than just a parent.
"I came to a meeting and there were a few people there and then they were looking for people to help out," she said of her decision to become club secretary in 2008.
"I'd never done it before but I decided to give it a go. You've got to feel your way into it because you know things from a parent's point of view, but you don't know the structure of the club.
"I think a lot of people struggle with that, thinking things should be like this or that, but that's just not how it goes."
Mrs Churchland has held that role of secretary every year since and will be back again for 2023.
This commitment comes despite her kids not having played with the club for a "very long time".
"It looks odd that I'm with Waratahs because my son Ben plays for CYMS," she added.
"But this was the only club that had female soccer when we first joined and that's my passion."
Mrs Churchland is also one to put her money where her mouth is, advocating for a standalone women's competition in the region for a few years now.
"We have a lot of shift workers and mums and people who are time poor or who don't have the money to travel. That's why we need something in Orange," she said.
They managed to pull together a four-team, nine-a-side league in 2022 that featured two Waratahs teams, one from Barnstoneworth as well as a Kinross team.
Although she believes a female Western Premier League is still a few years away, the success of the male competition gives her hope that it is possible.
But away from her job and away from the sporting field, what changes to town has Mrs Churchland noticed the most after living in Orange for nearly three decades.
"The town is definitely growing. We live over on Pine Ridge Drive and there wasn't anything there when we moved. It was all just paddock and the kids used to play out there," she said.
"So the development in housing has been the biggest change I've seen."
As for what the future holds, Mrs Chuchland is looking forward to enjoying a bit of travel following the last three years' worth of disruption.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
