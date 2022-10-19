A man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Jason Christopher Wills, 42, of Spring Street, was unrepresented when he appeared in court and entered a guilty plea.
"If I did the crime that's that then," Wills said when asked if he needed a licence.
He said he has since stopped smoking cannabis but he's not working, which would limit his ability to pay a fine.
According to police, Wills was driving along Lone Pine Avene at 4.15pm on June 2, when he was stopped by police for random testing.
If I did the crime that's that then.- Jason Wills
He provided a negative result for alcohol but tested positive to cannabis .
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing and said, "I smoked some weed this morning".
Magistrate Susan McIntyre said driving with drugs in your system was now taken as seriously as drink-driving.
"Your traffic history isn't terrible but you have a few offences," she said.
Ms McIntyre convicted Wills and fined him $300.
She also disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
She said it was the minimum driving disqualification that was available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.