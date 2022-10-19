Orange Regional Museum is gearing up for a busy few weeks with some great new exhibitions, events on the way.
This week is your last chance to catch More than Tea & Scones, our foyer display marking the centenary of the Country Women's Association of NSW.
Formed in 1922 with the aim of improving the lives of women and children in the bush, it wasn't long before branches popped up in our region, many of which are still going strong today.
You can catch More than Tea & Scones until Thursday, October 27.
Up next, we're celebrating Orange NAIDOC week and bringing you a new exhibition on the National NAIDOC theme, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
Working with the Orange NAIDOC Week Committee, photographer Jason French, and artist Kylie Tarleton, we're profiling members of the Orange Aboriginal and Torres Strait community working for justice, equality, community and culture, as well as those who are leading by example through achievements across a range of fields. Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! opens Friday, October 28.
We've also extended our popular Wiradjuri Astronomy exhibition through to the end of NAIDOC Week.
Curated by local knowledge-holder, Doug Sutherland, Mulaa Giilang explores the way the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns.
Don't miss your chance to experience this wonderful exhibition before it closes on Sunday, November 6.
Our final new exhibition for the year is Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941.
In September 1940, more than 2000 "enemy aliens" were transported from Britain to Australia on board the HMT Dunera.
Interned in camps in regional New South Wales and Victoria, the story of the Dunera boys, is an intrinsic part of the history of Australia in the Second World War and in its aftermath.
This exhibition, featuring never-before-seen artworks by the Dunera boys, tells the little-known story of the internees' time at the Orange Showgrounds in 1941.
Join us for our free exhibition opening on Friday 18 November, or catch the exhibition from Saturday, November 19.
For full details and to make a booking, visit Https://orangemuseum.eventbrite.com or contact the Museum at museum@orange.nsw.gov.au or on 6393 8444.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily and entry is free.
