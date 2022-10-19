A repeat drink-driver has been convicted in Orange Local Court for a low-range offence.
Jack Alexander, 33, of Blueys Beach, pleaded guilty to driving with a low-range reading of 0.054 in Orange.
Magistrate Susan McIntyre told Alexander his drink-driving made him a danger to himself and other road users.
"This is the third offence of its type, there are two offences of drink driving," Ms McIntyre said.
"When will you get the message Mr Alexander, you are not to drive when you are affected by alcohol?"
According to information provided to the court, Alexander was driving west on Kite Street at 7.40pm on April 12, 2022, where he came under police notice.
Police reported that Alexander failed to indicate and swerved from left to right in the lane.
He was stopped in Hill Street for a breath test and provided a positive reading so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for analysis.
On analysis he returned a reading of 0.054.
Alexander was previously charged with low-range drink-driving in 2007 and although the offence was proved he avoided a conviction when the matter went to court in 2008.
In 2010, Alexander was fined $800 and was disqualified from driving for six months for mid range drink-driving.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring argued for Alexander not to be convicted or disqualified.
"He has a traffic record but when one looks through it they are mostly for driving under 10 km/h [over the speed limit] and there's a mobile phone," Mr Manwaring said.
"He travels over 100,000 kilometres per year.
"He travels a bit quickly to get to jobs, he shouldn't do it but he does from time to time."
Mr Manwaring said on the night he was caught drink-driving in Orange he was celebrating the end of a work project.
"They finished the project and had a beer or two afterwards, he had one beer," Mr Manwaring said.
He said Alexander lost his licence "for a little while" and was a person who needed his driver's licence for work.
Ms McIntyre convicted Alexander when he appeared before her last week.
"Whilst you drive many kilometres per year so do many people but they do not have a record like yours, particularly a traffic history, it's got pages and pages of offending," she said.
Ms McIntyre fined him $500 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
She said the disqualification was the minimum period available but he will have to participate in the Traffic Offenders Rehabilitation program.
