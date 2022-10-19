Central Western Daily
Central West under 16s kick start season with 12-run win over Western Plains

By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:50am
Central West under 16s claimed a 12-run win over their Western Plains rivals on Sunday. Picture is supplied.

CENTRAL West has got off to the perfect start in its Western Cricket Zone Inter Council under 16s campaign, with a 12-run win over rivals Western Plains.

