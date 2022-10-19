CENTRAL West has got off to the perfect start in its Western Cricket Zone Inter Council under 16s campaign, with a 12-run win over rivals Western Plains.
Played at Victoria Park in Dubbo on Sunday, Central West won the toss and elected to bat and racked up a score of 4-124 off its twenty overs.
Lithgow youngster Murray Staines was the pick of the batters, scoring 53 runs off 66 balls, while Thomas Blowes managed the second best knock with 20.
Blowes snared two wickets, while Bathurst's Blayde Burke claimed a wicket too.
Central West coach Greg Griffith said Sunday's win was a good result, considering it was the first game of the season for most of his players because of recent washouts.
"Because of all the rain, it was really the boys' first run of the year," he said.
"To get a win in their first game is a good result."
Griffith said he was pleased with Staines' performance with the bat.
"He went well. He batted just about all the way through to get that 50," Griffith said.
"He worked the ball around well. He went well."
Griffith explained that the Central West team were well prepared for the match, with the boys managing to get together several times before the match for training.
"We had a get-together three times, across August and September, to pick the squad from the lads that were there," he said.
"They've had some training at the indoor centre at Orange.
"The next two games will be 50 over games. At the completion of the final game, selectors will pick a Western side for the Bradman Cup."
In the under 18s, Central West went down to Western Plains by 42 runs.
Flynn Taylor was the best performing batter with 19 runs, while Connor Whale led the way with the ball with two tickets.
The under 16s will be back in action on November 6 at the Country Club Oval in Orange, while the under 18s will play on the same day, in the same city at Riawena Oval.
