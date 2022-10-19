Central Western Daily
Have Your Say

Trees to be torn out Wednesday as work begin at Lords Place, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The above trees are due to be torn out today, should a bid by business owners on Lords Place, Orange fail.

Work at Lords Place began just hours after council's controversial overhaul was greenlit, with three trees on track to be torn out Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.