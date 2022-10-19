Work at Lords Place began just hours after council's controversial overhaul was greenlit, with three trees on track to be torn out Wednesday night.
Line markers have been painted down the centre of the tarmac, roadwork signs have been erected, and orange cones surround parking bays.
Three of the street's 10 trees are scheduled to be removed. These sit in front of Good Eddy, Hogs Breath Cafe, and the New Golden Bowl Chinese restaurant.
Multiple business owners approached the Central Western Daily today to air concerns about the rapid roll-out. More information on a bid to stop work will be published shortly.
It's unclear how long contractors have been timetabled to conduct the work. Some markings were sprayed Monday morning, prior to council's approval of the revamp.
Completion of the Lords Place Concept plan is promised sometime next year, with the project to be rolled-out in two phases. Nightwork will be required.
The redesign will comprise widened footpaths, outdoor dining, new trees, concrete furniture, and the instillation of three new Golden Balls.
The layout can be dismantled after 18 months if council decides it does not fulfil community needs or negatively impacts businesses on the street.
Orange City Council voted to approve the plan 9-3 on Tuesday night, following an at-times-fiery debate.
Surveys by the Central Western Daily - and council's own community consultation program - reveal the design is highly divisive.
About 50 per cent of Orange residents do not want Lords Place to be altered, and half support the plan. The street's 28 business owners are similarly split.
Frances Kinghorne, Jeff Whitton, and Kevin Duffy voted against the design, citing the loss of 23 parking spaces as their primary concern.
Councillors Floyd, Mallard, Peterson, Evans, Greenhalgh, Mileto, McDonell, Power, and Mayor Hamling voted in favour of the Lords Place Concept.
A multi-story complex at the nearby Ophir carpark has been proposed to alleviate parking concerns. No plans have yet been lodged.
Costs of the renovation are estimated at about $1.4 million, comprising a $500,000 federal government grant and $900,000 in council funding.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.