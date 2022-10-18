Orange District athletes traveled to Dubbo in Term 3 to compete in the Western PSSA Athletics carnival. The sun shone and so did our athletes!
This year we have the largest number of students qualifying for the NSW PSSA Athletics Carnival who will compete over two days at Sydney Olympic Park.
Congratulations to all of these students and their schools.
We have one student from Bletchington Public School who has qualified for state in shot put.
Adam Gollan, a year 6 student here at BPS broke the western athletics shot put record during the western carnival last term.
The standing record was 9.38 metres, Adam set the new record by throwing 9.71 metres.
Calare Public School has a number of western athletics representatives heading off to the state athletics carnival this term.
Lara Hooper (Junior Girls' Long Jump and Junior Girls 200m), Hugo Wright (Junior Boys' Relay Team), Jasper Onley (Junior Boys' Relay Team), Levi Carr (Junior Boys' Relay Team), Riley Whitford (Junior Boys' Relay Team).
Isla, Billy, Taylah, Isobel, Annie, Milla will be representing the Canobolas and Nashdale Public Schools at Sydney Olympic Park.
Year Six student, Madeleine Tai will be going to compete at the state athletics carnival in the 100m event following her success at Dubbo.
Bronte Murphy: Senior girls' discus
Cambell Davis: Multi-class category for the 100m and 200m
Bridie Hammonds: Senior girls' 100m
Lily Nicholson Love: Senior girls' shotput
Quincy Roberts, Callum Zelukovic, Bridie Hammonds, Lily Nicholson Love, Alexa McKenzie, Joel Brown- Nigel Bagley 4 x 100m Relay
Spring Hill Public School are so incredibly proud of our athletes achievements and wish them all the best at State, Go Spring Hill!
Nine students are representing OPS at the state athletics carnival this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.