Lake Canobolas is a recreational reserve for walkers, swimmers, anglers and dragon boat clubs but it originally had a more practical purpose.
The lake, which was initially called the Meadow Creek Dam and sometimes Meadow Creek reservoir, is located at the base of Mount Canobolas and was created as a water source for the Orange township.
According to a history of the site located at the lake, Orange residents often had difficulty obtaining water.
Being located far from a river had made sourcing water uncertain for the residents of the town, who had to rely on groundwater and a network of creeks, in addition to wells.
However, by the late 1800s Blackmans Swamp Creek was not reliable enough and a new permanent water source was needed.
There was also a contamination concern with the use of wells, which was realised in 1890 when an outbreak of typhoid was recorded.
Gosling Creek Dam was constructed in 1889 and water pipes to Orange were laid with the first water turned on in 1890.
However, in 1917, a sewerage system required a second water supply so construction of Meadow Creek Dam was started in January 1916 and completed in 1918 utilising the catchment of Meadow Creek, which is know known as Molong Creek.
The catchment area included Mount Canobolas and the Towac Valley.
The lake was built 304.8 metres wide with a maximum height of 14.63 feet and a storage capacity of almost 450 megalitres, or 16 Olympic pools.
Two pumps powered by coal gas engines pumped the water to Orange via a service tank on Cargo Road.
Water from the lake was used on a regular basis until 1935 and on an intermittent basis until the end of World War II.
According to a plaque at the dam wall, the water from both Lake Canobolas and Gosling Creek Dam was unfiltered and untreated. The water quality was so poor, households would use alum to clarify it before washing clothes.
In 1931 Spring Creek Dam and its 4.5 megalitre service tank and filtration plant were constructed downstream of Gosling Creek Dam marking the end of Lake Canobolas as a water supply.
Now the service is reverse with treated water from Orange being pumped back to the service tank to provide for the needs of the lake's facilities and Nashdale residents.
The Orange water supply was further enhanced in 1962 by the construction of Suma Park Dam, which is now the city's main water supply.
Although the lake is no longer used for town water consumption it has remained a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.
In 1933, Orange Fisherman's Association purchased a boat for people to fish for trout in the lake.
Fish fingerlings had continued to be introduced to the lake for anglers since then.
There's also a beach was established for swimmers on the other side of the dam wall with swimming platforms.
Amenities include a cafe and barbecue areas and there's a bike park nearby and the site is also popular for dragon boat clubs who train and host competitions on the lake.
According to Orange City Council, keen observers may see an occasional platypus surface on the lake, in addition to echidnas and wallabies
Unfortunately there have also been a number of deaths at the lake over the years including more recently, German tourist, Arvid Stenzel in 2014 and Nepalese national, Rupendra Tamang in January 2020.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
