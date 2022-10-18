It's been a long time coming, but it looks like a full season of the Western Women's Regional League is finally upon us.
After one round was played last year due to COVID, it looked like the 2022 version may suffer a similar fate.
Heavy rain and flooding meant last week's first round between Orange and Dubbo in Orange was postponed due to road closures.
The disappointment of the forced decision meant Orange Eagles regular Erin Holmes thought there'd be a case of déjà vu.
"We were a bit worried when the first game got cancelled and with all the rain thought it was going to happen again," she said.
But fear not, the 'ecstatic' Eagles did get their game time and they didn't disappoint with a 69-40 win over Gilgandra.
Orange's success came off a clinical shooting performance after a tight first half.
"It was a big learning curve ... we've all versed each other but a lot of us haven't played together," Holmes said.
"So we just used that first half to figure out what worked. We had a lot of outside shooting and a lot of three-pointers and that worked well for us."
After opting to help out Lithgow last year, Saturday was Holmes' first appearance for the Eagles in the competition.
The 22-year-old, who's played basketball for over a decade, said the League is a welcome addition to women's basketball in the region.
"It's very good for us girls that have played representative basketball before but there wasn't anything to offer after that so it's good to play competitive basketball again," she said.
"Everyone has been really excited about this competition, we've got our womens competition in Orange but it's good to play other towns and see who's out there as well."
Holmes added there was definitely some relief for her coach Craig Harvey, who's been a pioneer behind the competition.
"I thought he was going to cry at one stage he was so happy," she laughed.
After the first round postponement, the Eagles round one game against Dubbo will be played on November 29 with finals no longer apart of the schedule.
This Saturday will see them play Bathurst at Orange PCYC with Holmes focusing on the basics.
"The main thing is to try and get all the girls here and ready to play, we're aiming to play the best basketball we can play," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
