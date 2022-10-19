Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

'It's the people': Orange's Wangarang Industries marks 60th anniversary with big birthday bash

EG
By Emily Gobourg
October 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Birthday cheer and applause flooded the grounds at Wangarang Industries on Wednesday, with hundreds of people gathering to celebrate the Orange enterprise's 60th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.