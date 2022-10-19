Birthday cheer and applause flooded the grounds at Wangarang Industries on Wednesday, with hundreds of people gathering to celebrate the Orange enterprise's 60th birthday.
A very special occasion, event-goers lined up to have their faces painted, grabbed freebies from the Triple M crew, and enjoyed mingling with celebratory cake-in-hand.
One person who was very eager to chat about his work history was Wangarang's longest-term employee of 44-years, Gilbert Meurant.
"I've done a lot here, I love being at Wangarang, and there's been a lot of special moments here, yes there certainly has been," Mr Meurant said.
"I put clothes in big machines, I wash it all, I hang it on the line, and I fold it ... I love it, I love it all."
Special mentions also went to Mr Meurant's closet pal, with a close friendship that's been formed from his time with the service.
"I also have a lot of friends here from Wangarang and Janet is my favourite friend, she's always been my favourite friend," he said.
"She's been a good friend to me and I love her to bits and bits; I just love it here."
Another big smile in the room came from Wangarang Industries' human resources manager, Susan Williams, who started as a sewing machinist back in 1994.
The reason she's stuck around for 27 years, she said, is by and large because of the people.
"No two days are the same here, it's always different and interesting and challenging," Ms Williams said, "and I'd have to say it's the people I work with, particularly the clients, are what I love the most.
"Seeing them achieve and work toward their goals; seeing those outcomes for them is just so rewarding."
I love what I do and the people here, because I love seeing what work gives to them.- Wangarang's human resources manager, Susan Williams
Rating herself as "quite good" when it comes to keeping her work and home lives separate, it's also true that it's been inevitable not to form tight bonds.
"You do get close to the people that you work with, because you very much care about them and what happens for them," she said.
Amidst the usual community suspects on October 19 was Orange Mayor Jason Hamling, along with MP Andrew Gee and councillor Tony Mileto, with Wangarang CEO Kevin McGuire and chairman of the board, Gary Norton on deck to say a few words.
"For those people we employ, you certainly inspire us," Mr Norton said, "and it's truly been an absolute pleasure to honour disability support."
Since the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme [NDIS] in 2016, Wangarang Industries has been able to move beyond supported employment for its participants, who have a physical and/or intellectual disability.
And after being there for almost three decades, the HR manager has first-hand experience of how the sector has morphed over the years, with Ms Williams saying it's been one of her biggest career highlights to date.
"Seeing Wangarang grow and change has been really great, especially with the introduction of the NDIS, because we've been able to introduce other supports and services that clients didn't have before," she said.
"People now have that one-to-one support in the community with things like doing their grocery shopping or going to medical appointments, and we're also able to do lifestyle and recreation programs now as well."
Which has vastly increased levels of accessibility and autonomy for clients, who get to enjoy more active roles when it comes to being leaders in their own lives.
Ms Williams said it's "definitely" given participants more opportunities "to do the things that they really want to do" now, which she said has changed a lot over the course of 27-years.
"I think we should all have the ability to choose what we do, when we do it and who we do it with, I think that's just a basic human right," she said.
"For them to have more choices and support is so important; and that's why I love what I do and the people here, because I love seeing what work gives to them."
To find out more information about the not-for-profit Australian Disability Enterprise [ADE], head online to the Wangarang Industries website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.