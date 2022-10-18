Central Western Daily

Orange City Council: Lords Place, free wifi, and Orange Sports Precinct 18/10/22

William Davis
By William Davis
October 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Everything at this week's council meeting: Lords Place, free wifi, and the embattled Orange Sports Precinct

Tuesday night's meeting was dominated by discussion of the Lords Place revamp - but a free wifi roll-out was also put to council, and the embattled sports precinct earned a mention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.