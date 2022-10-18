Everything at this week's council meeting: Lords Place, free wifi, and the embattled Orange Sports Precinct

Tuesday night's meeting was dominated by discussion of the Lords Place revamp - but a free wifi roll-out was also put to council, and the embattled sports precinct earned a mention.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories on the following matters will be published in the coming days.
The proposed overhaul of Lords Place South was given the greenlight following an at-times-fiery debate. The motion passed 9 votes to three.
The possibility of providing free wifi in the Orange CBD has been explored over the past two months, following a request from the Youth Action Committee.
Councillors opted to approve the cheapest method of fulfilling the request. Staff had provided three options, but recommended the successful plan.
Existing free wifi services provided by Tesla will be promoted by council for wider uptake, and several new modems will be installed.
The sale of council assets and a new development in the delayed Sports Precinct saga were discussed in a meeting closed to media and the public.
This masthead has reached out for details on the status of both. More information will be published when it becomes available.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for November 1, 2022.
