APPROVED: Lords Place place overhaul to begin this month

A radical redesign of Lords Place is greenlit, with construction on track to begin before the end of this month.
Orange City Council voted to approve the polarising plan 9-3 on Tuesday night, following an at-times-fiery debate.
Widened footpaths, outdoor dining areas, new trees, concrete furniture, and additional 'golden balls' will be installed.
The loss of 23 parking spaces proved highly contentious. A multi-story complex at the nearby Ophir carpark is proposed to alleviate concerns.
Costs for the Lords Place project are estimated at about $1.4 million, comprising a $500,000 federal grant and $900,000 in council funding.
The layout can be dismantled after 18 months if council decides it does not meet community needs.
Frances Kinghorne, Jeff Whitton, and a fired-up Kevin Duffy voted against the design, all citing parking as their primary concern.
Councillors Floyd, Mallard, Peterson, Evans, Greenhalgh, Mileto, McDonell, Power, and Mayor Hamling voted in favour of the plan.
Surveys by the Central Western Daily - and council's own community consultation program - reveal the design is divisive.
About 50 per cent of Orange residents do not want Lords Place to be altered. The street's 28 business owners are similarly split.
