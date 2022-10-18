Why communication is important in building and maintaining relationships

I have a background in Youth and Community Work (Christian) having worked in that field for over 30 years with Fusion Australia and alongside this was employed as a P/T structural design engineer in consulting firms and further back as a design engineer in local government. My wife and I have been Respite and Foster carers for a number of years. Nowadays I am indebted to the pension system our Australian community has seen as important to set in place. I have had an interest in understanding life in the context of being a Christian in our Australian culture that has seen me writing and teaching on such matters for decades. I am currently part of two men's groups and developing material for the purpose of being the good bloke in our culture, knowing what is important in how we live.

