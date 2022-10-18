Why communication is important in building and maintaining relationships

I have played many a card game in my life from high school days. Recently I experienced the use of a pack of cards with values written on them. Values being the important things in healthy relationships, our approach to work and life generally.
The place was Tasmania, helping in an ongoing mentoring program of two small groups of high school young people who were likely to disengage from school.
For one short session in their program, we introduced a pack of cards with one value written on each. Values like respect, love, care, kindness, honesty, etc.
These were spread across the table, with students and the two mentors asked to pick one value they considered was a strength, and another value they wanted to experience more of or grow in.
I was impressed as all shared why they chose their values. I remember in one group of four students the values chosen by the students they wanted to experience more of or grow in were courage, joy, communication, and community. Their reasons were theirs but reflect universals for all humans.
Courage is something we need to find for all things we do, or roles we take on, to step up to what is required of us, even in loving another.
Communication is important in building and maintaining relationships. To some it comes more naturally while for many of us it is a skill to develop. Joy is a feeling from a sense of wellbeing.
I see in three of these values, as coming from inside a person, and in my understanding, these are some of the values that make for a healthy community where a person feels welcomed and wanted.
It is our inside world that is important to develop and nourish. And it was Jesus, who knows what is in a person, a thirst for life, for joy, for courage, for communication that connects, who said, "If anyone is thirsty, let them come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, streams of living water will flow from within, that is, the Spirit given by God."
This Spirit is lifegiving, one whose focus is within those who follow Jesus and value God.
There is something about people who live their values, who own them and use them to inform their choices in life.
Stepping away from our values creates chaos and hurts those we relate with and live with, and with those we work with.
I have a background in Youth and Community Work (Christian) having worked in that field for over 30 years with Fusion Australia and alongside this was employed as a P/T structural design engineer in consulting firms and further back as a design engineer in local government. My wife and I have been Respite and Foster carers for a number of years. Nowadays I am indebted to the pension system our Australian community has seen as important to set in place. I have had an interest in understanding life in the context of being a Christian in our Australian culture that has seen me writing and teaching on such matters for decades. I am currently part of two men's groups and developing material for the purpose of being the good bloke in our culture, knowing what is important in how we live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.