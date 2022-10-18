Central Western Daily
Comment

'Life times faith' | Why communication is important in building and maintaining relationships

By Malcolm Rankin
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:04am, first published October 18 2022 - 4:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why communication is important in building and maintaining relationships

I have played many a card game in my life from high school days. Recently I experienced the use of a pack of cards with values written on them. Values being the important things in healthy relationships, our approach to work and life generally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.