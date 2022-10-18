Nestled in the heart of Orange East Public School (OEPS) are four students with a happiness and determination like no other.
Marcos Roxburgh, Felicity Moller, Abby Tabbernor and Thomas Moffatt are that quartet and on November 3 they'll compete at Rooty Hill for the Inclusive Ten Pin Bowling state titles.
Bowling in September against western schools to qualify for the titles, OEPS' goal wasn't for success, it was to have fun.
Maybe that attitude is the key going forward after a second placed finish.
Learning support teacher Peter Cook said their entry was initially a way for students to enjoy playing a sport.
"The school entered the competition as a fun activity for children with disabilities, we didn't expect them to get through any further but they're over the moon," he said.
"It's great for them to be part of a competition, they couldn't believe they came second."
The progression of the side is not as much of a surprise when you consider its balance.
Felicity Moller, one of the school's oldest players, bowls 'every Friday' and purely does it for the enjoyment.
Marcos Roxburgh is one of the happiest players and is well known for 'always having the biggest smile on his face'.
For Marcos, 'knocking down some pins' is what gives him the biggest thrill and while bowling is part of the Rooty Hill trip, he's also 'super' excited for another aspect.
"Getting to stay at the hotel," he laughed.
Thomas Moffatt will hope to wow the crowd after finding a sport he enjoys while Addy Tabbernor 'gets in and does everything' according to Mr Cook.
Addy's skills aren't just limited to bowling either, having brought the school to tears with a special effort in OEPS' public speaking competition.
When the students travel to Rooty Hill, they'll do so with the advice of Jason Belmonte ringing in their ears.
The world champion was able to host the students at Orange Tenpin Bowl on October 14 for a skills session and they couldn't contain their excitement, partly because they thought they were off to Rooty Hill.
OEPS won't be the only local schools competing, with Bathurst South Public School, Englinton Public School, Anson Street, Orange High School and Canobolas High School also going through.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.