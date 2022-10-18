A correctional officer was visibly upset and told police she had just been in an accident before she was breath tested and arrested for drink driving.
According to information presented in court, police were called to a car crash at the intersection of Durham Street and Stewart Street in Bathurst on July 29, 2022.
Upon their arrival they found a 39-year-old Orange woman in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The Central Western Daily has chosen not to identify the woman for safety reasons due to her occupation.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert took note of the woman's occupation and said she would deal with people in jail who had committed drink-driving offences.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring represented the woman in Orange Local Court and said she works across NSW and had been drinking at a social event in Bathurst on the night of the offence and had been planning to spend the night.
However, he said she had an argument with another person there and left the event before crashing the vehicle.
Mr McRobert said the woman's reading was close to high-range and her's was the only vehicle at the scene of the crash when the police arrived.
She was upset and admitted to being involved in the crash and submitted to a breath test, which returned a positive result.
The woman was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she returned a mid-range reading of 0.146.
"That is a very high reading and just falls short of appearing in the high range," Mr McRobert said.
"The community will be disappointed with a person of your occupation committing this offence but nobody will be as disappointed as you obviously are."
Mr McRobert said she had previously been given a good behaviour bond, without a conviction, in 2019.
"One is to wonder why you took your vehicle to the venue where you were drinking in the first place," Mr McRobert said.
"There's always a temptation to drive."
Magistrate Christopher McRobert convicted the woman and fined her $1000, he also gave her a three-month driving disqualification and a six-month interlock order, which were the minimum driving bans that were available.
