Central Western Daily
Court

Nicholas Bermingham returned a blood alcohol reading while receiving treatment at Orange Hospital

By Court Reporter
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was convicted at Orange Courthouse of riding his bike under the influence of alcohol. Picture by Carla Freedman

A man who collided with a moving car while drunk, riding his push bike was convicted in Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.