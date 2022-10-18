A man who collided with a moving car while drunk, riding his push bike was convicted in Orange Local Court.
Nicholas Michael Bermingham, 31, of Maxwell Avenue, told police he drank half a bottle of wine at 8.30am on May 23, 2022, before he rode a mountain bike east on Buna Avenue.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said Bermingham had an acquired brain injury as a result of a stroke when he was a child. Not the crash in May.
"He was riding a push bike, he ran into a car, there was no damage to the car, he sustained injuries and went to the hospital," Mr Maksymczuk said.
"He doesn't have a motor vehicle, he doesn't have a licence."
According to information presented in court, Bermingham attempted to cross the Adina Crescent intersection with Glenroi Avenue, but a car that was travelling north collected with him.
Bermingham was thrown off the bike and onto the road and sustained grazes to his legs and stomach.
He was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital where police spoke with him about the crash.
According to the police, he smelt strongly of alcohol and had glazed blood-stained eyes, slurred speech, was argumentative and couldn't follow simple requests.
Police spoke with him again on July 22, 2022, in relation to the crash and he said he didn't see the car before it hit him.
A blood test that was taken at the hospital returned a reading of 0.108.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert noted Bermingham's prior record and said his personal circumstances significantly reduced the penalty that could be made.
Mr McRobert convicted Bermingham and fined him $250 and disqualified him from driving for three months.
An exemption was made against imposing an interlock order because Bermingham doesn't own a car.
