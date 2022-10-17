In the balance: ACT nurses enjoy prime career opportunities in family friendly city

Rebekah Ogilvie works as a nurse practitioner at Canberra Hospital, and is excited to see the changes being implemented into ACT's healthcare system. Picture supplied

This is branded content for ACT Health

Canberra is one of Australia's most family friendly cities, but also a prime location to excel in a nursing and midwifery career, truly offering the best of both worlds.

It's a rare marriage - finding the delicate balance between work and family, but Rebekah Ogilvie believes she's onto a good thing. Rebekah works as a nurse practitioner at the busy Canberra Hospital, alongside raising her family in the Australian Capital Territory.

Rebekah is proud to be a nurse because of the humanity she's empowered to show patients, during some of their most sensitive times - and so she should be.

"Nursing has shaped the way I see the world and others. It allows me to give of myself every day and the ability to look beyond illness and to sit with vulnerability," said Rebekah.

Being born and raised in Canberra, Rebekah moved away to study nursing for a change of scenery, but then naturally gravitated back to the ACT for many reasons. In her own words, "a sense of community, and great outdoor spaces," are what made Canberra a no-brainer as the perfect location to plant her family's roots.

Rebekah is part of the integral public health system that Australians rely so heavily upon, and she believes change is being driven from within the nursing profession that powers our public hospitals, but especially those anchored in Canberra.

"We're a small jurisdiction, so it means that there's a sense of family. We have a really strong link with the overarching health service and that means you feel like your voice is heard when you've got something to say. I think that for a public health system, it's one of the best that I've ever worked in," said Rebekah.

Nurses and Midwives see first-hand the strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare system, and Rebekah is motivated by her opportunities to improve it.

"As an individual, I have the capacity to influence the way that patients are cared for - and I think that at the moment here, we're certainly embracing change. That's what's bringing me joy at the moment. I think we've got a real opportunity.

"We've got some really strategic changes happening across the Territory. Advanced nursing roles are certainly coming to the fore and are really well supported in the Territory," said Rebekah.

This year, in a monumental step towards a better health system for nurses, midwives and patients, the ACT introduced mandated nurse/midwife to patient ratios.

They're one of only three Australian jurisdictions to have done so, and it means that on phase one wards, and soon to be phase two wards, there is a minimum number of nurses or midwives with relation to the number of patients being cared for.

The mandates were incorporated into the ACT public sector Nursing and Midwifery Enterprise Agreements, with the aim to support safe nursing and midwifery care, with improved outcomes for patients and improved working conditions for staff.

It's just one way the ACT is prioritising public health, and those who work tirelessly to provide quality healthcare.

Rebekah also values the inclusive nature of her workplace, and the respect Canberra nurses and midwives garner from the community. Rebekah feels supported by the intimate nature of Canberra's size, in comparison to the big cities, but also inspired by the progressiveness of the state.

"I think that within the ACT, because we're a small territory, it's almost like you're a local health district. So it means that the way we coordinate services is, I think, very collegial and collaborative.

"I certainly have great satisfaction working in this system, because I do feel like I contribute as an individual. And I think that as a profession, nurses are highly respected in the ACT," said Rebekah.

Apart from the prospect of forging a better workplace for her colleagues, and healthcare system for her patients, Rebekah is driven by the difference she knows she can make in the lives of patients who are facing some of their most difficult times.

The path to a senior position has also helped her make bigger impacts, facilitated by Canberra's abundance of nursing opportunities.

"The best moment for me is being able to coordinate a patient's experience and journey. Not just as an individual, but seeing a whole service wrapping around a family that is vulnerable.

"So I certainly have had the opportunity to be able to facilitate those things in senior nursing positions.

"And when you see a family move through crisis and devastation, and then recovery, it's one of the most rewarding things that you can ever experience as a nurse," said Rebekah.

Canberra is home to an active, diverse and progressive community, with the highest average income, highest levels of education, strongest jobs growth and lowest levels of unemployment - all of which extend into the healthcare industry.

There's also the bonus of beautiful national parks, and rich history and culture in its many museums and art galleries.

Rebekah credits the vast array of leisurely activities on offer to families, as one of its selling points, and a reason why her family, as a collective, enjoy their hometown so much.

"The outdoor spaces, the fact that we're so close to everywhere, really. The coast and snow, which then rejuvenate me after I work," said Rebekah.

And it's indisputable that Rebekah is well entitled to some rejuvenation, especially after the past two years, which have only made her even prouder to be a nurse.

"The last two years have been really rough but what I am endlessly proud of is how agile nurses have been across the globe. We found our voice, and we're changing the way that we do things for the future," said Rebekah.

If you're interested in pursuing a career of nursing or midwifery in Canberra, just like Rebekah, visit https://health.act.gov.au/careers/nursing-and-midwifery to find out more about the opportunities available.