'Tell it like it is': Top doctor Richard Colbran to lead Central West health crisis presentation in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
NSW Rural Doctors Network CEO Dr Richard Colbran will lead the presentation on the state of health in the regions.

Fixing the Central West's broken health system will be front and centre at a talk featuring high-profile doctor Richard Colbran.

