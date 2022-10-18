Fixing the Central West's broken health system will be front and centre at a talk featuring CEO of the NSW Rural Doctors Network, Richard Colbran PHD.
Mr Colbran will be the guest speaker at the Central West Women's Forum (CWFF) presentation on November 2.
Most recently Mr Colbran was appointed to head the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel which came into being after the NSW government's rural health inquiry found significant failings across the system.
That panel also includes Orange's Dr Anna Windsor as well as Parkes mayor Ken Keith.
CWWF chair Mary Brell said she hoped the night would bring some hope to people who had been failed by the health system.
"Health is sadly lacking and we know that from the recent report," she said.
"We're the first to get Richard to talk about how they are actually going to spend this money, that's what we want to know. The report is out there, we know there's an issue, what are we doing?
"I think people are going to start to realise that the government are hopefully finally serious about providing appropriate health facilities for people out here. We think this is an amazing initiative that [Minister for Regional Health] Bronnie Taylor has introduced which we're really glad about.
"We want the way forward, we want some hope."
Vice-chair Richard Hattersley said the audience would enjoy Mr Colbran's honest thoughts on the challenges facing health care workers and their patients.
"He's obviously regarded very highly and was very happy to come out here," Mr Hattersley said.
"There's been so much talk for so long about problems in the hospital system. It's not necessarily about how much money is going to be spent but how it is managed.
"He's very user-friendly. He's impressive but not overbearing. He's from the real world and he's seen first hand what it's like in Western NSW. He should tell it how it is."
Attendees will be able to listen to the talk before presenting their own ideas on improving regional health services.
It will be held at the CWA Hall on Byng Street from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Tickets are $20 and include light refreshments.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.