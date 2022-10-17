The Overlander Indian Restaurant has been named the Best Indian Restaurant in Regional NSW for The Restaurant and Catering Association.
Restaurant owner Vijay Bohra was delighted by the win and credited the hard working team and supportive customers.
"It was so exciting, so happy," he said.
Mr Bohra has owned the Overlander, located at the Mid City Motor Lodge, since July 2015 but the business has been operating for 37 years.
"The Restaurant and Catering Association is one of the biggest awards," Mr Bohra said.
He said about 650 finalists from across the state attended Randwick Race Club for the awards ceremony and the announcement has capped off a successful few years.
The Agrestic Grocer was also a finalist for the NSW Regional Onemusic Excellence Award for The Restaurant and Catering Association competition.
The Harvest Cafe & Store at Bathurst also won a number of awards.
In addition to the Regional NSW awards, the Overlander has also won best Indian restaurant in the Central West at awards run by Menulog, Australian Good Food Guide and Restaurant Guru this year.
Harris McDonald Group has become the new owner of Orange Funerals with manager Tracey Grabham at the helm following the departure of John McDonell.
Harris McDonald Group business manager Josh Paul said the business stated as a family-owned funeral home in Wagga Wagga.
"John was ready to sell, he'd built the business up and done a great kind of job for the community and then wanted it to sell to a family-owned company with the same values as what he had, which was putting our community first, holding on to our regional country hospitality values and that he knew that it was going to be in good hands and not taken over by one of the big listed companies, which was important to him," Mr Paul said.
Mr Paul said they intend to keep the business as it was with the only changes including replacing the old church pews with more comfortable individual padded chairs and upgrading the audio visual system.
He said they have also seen a need for holding wakes in the same facility as the funeral.
"You could only get 80 people in here whereas now you can get 150 people in here and hold wakes," Mr Paul said.
"It just gives everyone another opportunity to have more people, especially out of COVID, we've got more people coming.
"All the audio visual now is in house so they can live stream it."
He said the team is growing and they are hoping to build the team with Orange locals.
Mrs Grabham has been a funeral director for 12 months with another Harris McDonald Group funeral home in Bathurst but has a background as a registered nurse and midwife.
"I've worked locally for the last 18 years and for me I was ready for a change of career and wanted to move into something a bit more personable and work really closely with families and communities to provide a good service for their loved ones," she said.
A registered psychologist is holding clinics at The Wellness House each Saturday.
MRP Psychological Services registered Psychologist Megan Price is offering psychological counselling and assessment for people of all ages.
"I see children, teenagers and adults," Ms Price said.
"You can get a referral from your GP and that will enable you to get a rebate from Medicare to cover the costs of the session, some insurances like private health insurances will cover psychology sessions as well, you have to talk to your provider for that, otherwise you can self refer.
"I have a particular interest in trauma and that's with children and in adults."
Ms Price has been a psychologist for nine years and said she has practiced in Orange and Bathurst since she was a provisional, before becoming qualified, and has done counselling in some Orange schools.
She said she grew up in Blayney, attended university at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst and did her placements in Orange.
"Opening here in Orange, I'm more familiar with the GPs that are here and you've got the hospital so if you've got the clients who might be a little more high risk you've got those services here and I can make sure people have contact with those services," she said.
This will be her first solo private practice.
"I know there's a high demand because we know there's a high demand in mental health," she said.
"You don't have to do much research to find that."
Ms Price said the decision to start a Saturday clinic arose due to a childcare shortage and when she gets busier next year she will mostly keep Saturday's free for children.
"It's just easier for parents, the only thing I have to compete with is sport," she said.
The Saturday clinic will operate from 8am to 2pm, for more information visit www.mrppsychologicalservices.com.au.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
