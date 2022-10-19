A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by ACM, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
A five-year plan to help reduce the number of deaths by suicide has been published with an emphasis on helping those in rural and remote areas.
The 'Shifting the Landscape for Suicide Prevention in NSW' strategic framework was prepared by the NSW Mental Health Commission.
In the report, it outlined an approach which focused on early intervention and connecting with those who had lived experiences in suicide and mental health battles.
NSW Mental Health commissioner Catherine Lourey said the report prioritised the removal of barriers between services, organisations, and individuals.
"Suicide has an enormous impact on all of us. For each life lost to suicide in NSW, there are also significant impacts for their families and friends. There is also a wider impact across their social networks, community, workplaces, and schools," Ms Lourey said.
"Our goal through this updated framework is to provide a whole of government, coordinated approach, which focuses on people and communities, especially at a time when the wellbeing of many has been stretched these past few years."
The 2022 report acknowledged that since the last the time a plan of this nature was released (in 2018), those living within NSW had dealt with "devastating natural disasters" including drought, bushfires, pest plagues and floods.
"Whilst Australian history has seen many such instances, this recent pattern of multiple, severe and sometimes concurrent experiences has had a significant impact on millions of lives," the report added.
The updated report called on the NSW government to address three key talking points.
Those were to consolidate and intensify a whole of government approach for a whole of community response; recognise the complex social determinants of suicide, and take a long-term, holistic approach to addressing them and respect and respond to the insights and wisdom of people with lived or living experience of suicidal distress, people caring for someone through suicidal crisis and people who are bereaved by suicide.
A whole of government approach includes the Commonwealth government, the NSW government, local government, NSW legal, statutory and advisory agencies and services, community-managed and non-government organisations, private sector health care providers, businesses as well as individuals, families, friends, and community groups led by volunteers.
NSW Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor said the events of the past few years required a renewed focus on suicide prevention efforts through government and community collaboration.
"There is no denying that the people of NSW have faced an incredibly tough time and have shown so much resilience through unprecedented droughts, fires, floods and COVID," she said.
"If we have gained anything from the immense challenges of the past few years, it is the opportunity to adapt - and we must continue to do so in the way we approach suicide and work with those at risk."
As part of the report, an "extensive consultation process" was undertaken to listen to people with lived or living experience of suicidal distress, people caring for someone through suicidal crisis and people who are bereaved by suicide, as well as community representatives and professionals across the state.
One of the points which was brought up as having worked well so far was that of Safe Havens.
"Alternatives to emergency department models, such as Safe Havens, were spoken of highly, where people could choose to speak with a lived experience (peer) worker or a mental health clinician," the report read.
Safe Havens have been established in Parkes as well as Dubbo and calls for Orange to get a Safe Haven have previously been made by Member for Orange, Phil Donato, and acknowledged by Ms Taylor, who said in September that consideration of this had "actually been in the process for quite some time now."
"Emergency departments (EDs) can be difficult places for people in suicidal crisis," the suicide prevention report added.
"Alternative to ED models, such as the Safe Havens model originating in the UK, provide a calm, culturally sensitive, non-clinical alternative to EDs for people experiencing distress or suicidal thoughts.
"These models, which can also be called Safe Spaces, vary in operating hours, lived experience (peer) worker-to-clinician ratios and hospital campus/community-based settings, both nationally and internationally."
Safe Havens are staffed by lived experience (peer) workers and other mental health professionals.
Anyone experiencing emotional or suicidal distress, including families, carers and loved ones, can visit these "warm and calm" spaces to gather their thoughts and talk to someone who understands their situation as well as find information and support. Staff members can also refer people in crisis, families, carers and loved ones, to other clinical or non-clinical supports as needed.
Ms Taylor admitted that while there was "plenty of work ahead of us", the government was "committed to improving services across the full spectrum of mental health."
"As well as extending our commitment to Towards Zero Suicides initiatives this year, NSW became the first state in the country to commit to a landmark bilateral agreement with the Commonwealth Government that ensures NSW residents are guaranteed the essential services they need and deserve now and into the future."
The report went on to say that both the evidence and consultation pointed towards a more flexible and adaptive approach to tackling mental health issues, especially in regional, rural and remote areas.
"This will drive work that better meets the context and needs across diverse populations, places and settings. In doing so, it can better address deeply concerning inequities," it read.
"This will include recognising and addressing factors such as stigma, health literacy, cultural and language barriers."
It was also recommended that the NSW government continue to build upon community-led suicide prevention activities that bring together service providers, stakeholders and people with lived or living experience of suicidal distress, people caring for someone through suicidal crisis and people who are bereaved by suicide.
