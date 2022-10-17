Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eugowra Masters cancelled, Towac and Mudgee race meets moved after rain

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockeys who were planning a trip to Orange will travel to Bathurst instead on Tuesday. Picture by Jude Keogh

If it's not COVID, it's rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.