If it's not COVID, it's rain.
Just when you thought sporting cancellations were a thing of the past, constant rain is continuing to cause problems for sporting events around the Central West.
On Monday morning, organisers of the Eugowra Masters of Mandagery were forced to cancel the annual rugby league event due to flooding throughout the Lachlan region.
"With the mighty mandagery creek already chockers along with the Lachlan River, the predicted rain later in the week is going to bring road closures in almost all directions to Eugowra," a post read on its Facebook.
"There is even a real possibility of the field being underwater. We will be back in contact soon with what we do for the next tournament but that won't be this year."
The Eugowra spectacle hasn't been the only sporting event to suffer a change of plans with race meets at Towac Park, Orange and Mudgee racecourse moved.
Towac Park's Country Boosted event will be staged at Bathurst on Tuesday after heavy rain and is currently classified as a soft 7.
Mudgee's non-TAB meeting for Saturday has been moved to Cowra Jockey Club.
Narromine's Dandy Cup for Monday was also abandoned.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
