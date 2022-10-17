When Alan Hubbard played his last cricket game in Molong, he thought that was the end.
That occasion came 12 years ago but now, at 72, the cricketer has found a new reason to wield willow.
His reason is veterans cricket, and it's one of the fastest growing formats within the sport.
Hubbard started playing when he was 68 and the opportunity to come out of the retirement wasn't planned.
"It was by pure chance," he said.
"The over 50s were playing here in 2018 and one bloke ran me up and said they were short so I filled in.
"Then the bloke said to me there's over 65, 70s etc so John Reynolds contacted me and he started playing here and it went from there."
During that time, spots were easy to find in veterans cricket with the format just starting to gain traction.
Orange City Cricket Club treasurer Bill McKay said he had no trouble finding a team after first participating in 2016.
"If you were available you'd get a game for the NSW veterans side," he said.
But now it's grown exponentially - and it's competitive.
On Monday, Central West started their over 60s NSW state championship at Penrith with the competition running from October 17 to October 21 at Penrith.
Central West have been drawn in Division 2 Pool B with New England, Illawarra and Hunter Taverners Gold.
The side is filled with cricketers who dominated Orange cricket during their prime and is captained by Greg Pringle.
But while the competitive nature of Central West's players will no doubt be on show, the social side of veterans cricket is what continues to be the draw card.
For Hubbard, that's what he's found to be the most rewarding aspect.
"(The most enjoyable part is) running into blokes like Cec (David), seriously," he said.
"I only knew half these blokes beforehand and we all get on really well - it's due to blokes like Cec and John Reynolds who run the things, it doesn't run itself."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.