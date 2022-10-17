50 of the best sporting photos from across Orange

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at some of the sporting events across the city.
Jude took photos at the rugby league on Saturday. Vipers played against Panorama Platypi in all five grades - we ducked along to snap the action in the under 16s, 18s and open division.
Also on Saturday, Jude was at Brendan Sturgeon Oval where Orange City were up against CYMS in the second round of the Orange District Cricket Association's third grade competition.
She then went to Anzac Park for a Kinross' clash with Centrals in second grade.
Also on Saturday, Jude then went to Wade Park where Orange City and City Colts were competing in the second round of the Bathurst Orange Inter-District Cricket competition.
On Saturday night, the basketball was held at the PCYC. Jude took photos at a game between the Orange Eagles and Gilgandra.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.