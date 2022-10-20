The rise of gambling ads on programs like sport is a cause of concern for kids according to Lifeline Central West.
Lifeline offers free gambling counselling services in Orange, Bathurst and even as far away as Broken Hill and are stepping up a gear during GambleAware Week, which runs from October 17-23.
This year's theme is 'gambling, what's it costing you' with people asked to consider how betting gets in the way of relationships, family and money.
Lifeline project officer Jacinta Cullen said problem gambling came in many forms and was starting to creep into focus for kids.
"It varies from different towns, what type of gambling," she told the Daily.
"Whether it's a heavy poker machine town or more online at the end of the day, a gambling problem is a gambling problem.
"We're doing a lot of work with parents and teachers as well because the harm for young people is coming from sports betting, that's pretty huge.
"The worry is it's giving young people that taste for winning and all the bright lights. If you have those addictive tendencies, it can be harmful.
"There's a whole lot of resources and information on our the GambleAware website that parents and teachers can download and use with their kids to make them more aware of the traps and what to look out for."
The prevalence of betting options via mobiles is also a concern for groups like Lifeline. Ms Cullen said it was more important than ever for people to check in with friends and family so they don't suffer in silence.
"I guess the biggest problem probably hands down is mobile phones," she said.
"You have access to do it anytime of the day. So it's 24/7 you can actually be gambling whereas you used to have to go somewhere, there were physical shops with closing times. Now it's all the time.
"It's about asking everyone in their community to take a moment to reflect on their own gambling and then that of the people around us.
"This year's theme is what's gambling costing you. And it's just asking people to think about the costs beyond just money, whether it impacts on health relationships, or work."
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson echoed those sentiments at the official launch for GambleAware week.
"Help through GambleAware is tailored to the needs and circumstances of an individual," Mr Anderson said.
"There are now more ways than ever to have a bet with the rise of online gambling, sports betting and other emerging markets.
"This means it's more important than ever for people to check in on their gambling or have a chat with someone close to them.
"These are the often hidden costs which can slowly creep up on gamblers before they find they're in serious trouble."
If you or someone you know needs help you can contact Lifeline Central West's gambling counselling service by ringing 1300 798 258. Everything is confidential and free to access.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.